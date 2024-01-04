en English
Courts & Law

Murder Charge Dismissed Against Lashawn Denise Bagley; Ruled Self-Defense

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
In a notable decision, a murder charge against Lashawn Denise Bagley, 23, was dismissed by 3rd District Judge Mark Kouris in Salt Lake City. Bagley was accused of fatally shooting Demetrius Allen, known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the bull riding community. The ruling stated that Bagley acted in self-defense during an alleged break-in at her home on the night of September 12, 2022.

Emergency Call and Self-Defense Claim

Bagley had called 911 to report a break-in at her home. During the call, she informed the dispatcher she was shooting. Allen, who had spent time with Bagley earlier that evening, was later found with a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Defense Arguments

Sherry Valdez, Bagley’s defense attorney, argued that Bagley, as the owner of the gun, maintained the right to protect herself during a break-in. Factors such as Bagley living on the ground floor in a high-crime area and the incident occurring at midnight were taken into account by Judge Kouris in his ruling.

Prosecution’s Stance and Dismissal of Charges

The prosecution contended that Bagley had no reasonable fear that necessitated her to use deadly force. However, this argument was dismissed by the judge. He emphasized that Bagley was not required to know it was Allen breaking in to exercise her right to self-defense. Furthermore, the judge noted that there was no evidence to suggest that Bagley knew Allen intended to retrieve his personal belongings from her home.

After spending nearly 11 months in custody, Bagley was released and is now staying with her family in Texas, pending the justification hearing. The hearing is part of state law, allowing a judge to rule on self-defense claims before a case proceeds to trial. This law shifts the decision from a jury to a judge who rules based on pretrial evidence.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

