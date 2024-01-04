Murder Charge Dismissed Against Lashawn Denise Bagley; Ruled Self-Defense

In a notable decision, a murder charge against Lashawn Denise Bagley, 23, was dismissed by 3rd District Judge Mark Kouris in Salt Lake City. Bagley was accused of fatally shooting Demetrius Allen, known as “Ouncie Mitchell” in the bull riding community. The ruling stated that Bagley acted in self-defense during an alleged break-in at her home on the night of September 12, 2022.

Emergency Call and Self-Defense Claim

Bagley had called 911 to report a break-in at her home. During the call, she informed the dispatcher she was shooting. Allen, who had spent time with Bagley earlier that evening, was later found with a gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Defense Arguments

Sherry Valdez, Bagley’s defense attorney, argued that Bagley, as the owner of the gun, maintained the right to protect herself during a break-in. Factors such as Bagley living on the ground floor in a high-crime area and the incident occurring at midnight were taken into account by Judge Kouris in his ruling.

Prosecution’s Stance and Dismissal of Charges

The prosecution contended that Bagley had no reasonable fear that necessitated her to use deadly force. However, this argument was dismissed by the judge. He emphasized that Bagley was not required to know it was Allen breaking in to exercise her right to self-defense. Furthermore, the judge noted that there was no evidence to suggest that Bagley knew Allen intended to retrieve his personal belongings from her home.

After spending nearly 11 months in custody, Bagley was released and is now staying with her family in Texas, pending the justification hearing. The hearing is part of state law, allowing a judge to rule on self-defense claims before a case proceeds to trial. This law shifts the decision from a jury to a judge who rules based on pretrial evidence.