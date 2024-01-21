Murder Accused Nikita Burns Faces Court for Alleged Assault on Garda

Already in custody on charges of murdering Robert Wilkin, Nikita Burns faced Ballyshannon District Court for an alleged assault on Garda Declan O'Brien. This incident transpired while Burns awaited trial for the murder case, in which Wilkin's body was found off the cliffs of Sliabh Liag in the summer of 2023.

Allegations and Proceedings

Burns, detained at the D�chas Centre in Mountjoy Prison, was accused of striking Garda O'Brien in the face with an open fist. The court proceedings saw the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) recommend that the assault case be handled summarily in the District Court. Representing the prosecution was Inspector Angela Cummins, with Judge Michael Connellan presiding over the case.

Acceptance of Jurisdiction

Judge Connellan accepted the jurisdiction for the assault charge. Although no medical report was presented - as Garda O'Brien did not seek medical attention - jurisdiction was accepted and the case adjourned until April 5, 2024.

Upcoming Murder Trial

Burns, alongside co-accused Alan Vial, is charged with the murder of Wilkin on June 25, 2023, at an undisclosed location within the state. The impending murder trial, involving over two hundred witnesses, has been scheduled to commence on January 13, 2025. As determined by Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court, the trial is expected to last approximately four weeks.