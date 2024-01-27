Mumbai Woman Alleges Bribery by Police Officials, Court Orders Investigation

In a significant development in Mumbai, a woman who filed a case against her husband and in-laws in 2021 has alleged that two officials from Borivali police station demanded a bribe on behalf of a senior inspector. The 30-year-old woman claimed that the officials asked her to pay Rs 25,000 initially, followed by Rs 2 lakh with the promise of aiding her in recovering her jewellery from her in-laws and husband - a promise that was not fulfilled.

Accusations of Bribery

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, had previously lodged a harassment case against her husband and in-laws at the Borivali police station. She alleged that the two police officials demanded a bribe from her, claiming it was for their senior inspector. The bribe, she was told, would ensure the addition of more sections to her already registered case.

Trusting the officials' words, the woman paid Rs 25,000 as the initial amount. Later, she was asked to pay an additional Rs 2 lakh, which she did in the anticipation of recovering her jewellery. However, despite making the payment, her jewellery was not returned.

Failed Attempts to Prosecute

After the incident, the woman sought to prosecute the three police officers involved in this corruption case. However, a significant roadblock emerged when the state Home department did not grant the necessary sanction to prosecute the officers within the stipulated three months.

Despite this setback, the woman didn't lose hope. The court, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations, deemed sanction to prosecute the officers. It further directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACB Office, Worli, Mumbai, to register an FIR and investigate the officials under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Next Steps in the Investigation

Following the court's directive, the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will now file an FIR and initiate an investigation against the three Mumbai police officials, including a senior police inspector. The allegations are grave, and if proven, could significantly tarnish the image of the Mumbai police force, and raise serious questions about the integrity of some of its members.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the deep-rooted corruption that some citizens face while seeking justice. It underscores the urgency for systemic changes within the police force and emphasizes the need for stringent measures to eradicate corruption.