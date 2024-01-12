en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Motorcyclist on Trial: The Cocaine Conspiracy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Motorcyclist on Trial: The Cocaine Conspiracy

Christoffel Van Rossum, a 47-year-old motorcyclist, stands trial at Norwich Crown Court, implicated in a conspiracy to supply class A drugs. The prosecution asserts that Van Rossum served as a courier, transporting two kilograms of cocaine to Norfolk. His rucksack, when searched post-arrest, revealed a stash of £73,000 cash, believed to be the proceeds from illicit dealings.

The Sting Operation

Two secretive meetings near Horsford woodlands were under the surveillance of covert police officers. Following these rendezvous, Van Rossum was intercepted and arrested in March 2020. A subsequent search unearthed an encrypted mobile phone, allegedly used to coordinate his movements.

The Trail of Suspicion

Investigations into the encrypted device revealed Van Rossum’s extensive travels across the UK. His journeys, spanning from Canvey Island in Essex to cities like Liverpool, Birmingham, and Stoke, were followed by substantial deposits totaling £23,000 into his bank account. The prosecution posits that these deposits were the financial aftermath of drug transactions.

Van Rossum’s Defense

Van Rossum, however, denies the charges. He claims he was merely collecting money for an individual in Spain, oblivious to the gravity of the situation. His defender, Ioana Nedelcu, contends that there is no concrete evidence of drugs being transferred during the Horsford meetings. Van Rossum has previously pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property, further complicating his defense.

Meanwhile, two co-defendants in the case have admitted to drug supply offences. As the case unfolds, the question remains: Was Van Rossum an active participant in the drug trade, or an unsuspecting pawn? The trial continues.

0
Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
22 seconds ago
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, is currently in session, addressing a critical case submitted by South Africa against Israel. The case, being heard at the Peace Palace in The Hague under the presidency of Judge Joan E. Donoghue, is a potent reminder of the importance of
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
5 mins ago
Ex-Jersey Mike's Employee Arrested in Dual Township Burglary Attempt
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
6 mins ago
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
1 min ago
Decade of Transformation: Anne Amadi Concludes Tenure as Kenya's Chief Registrar
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
2 mins ago
IGP Birdi Calls for Stricter Measures and Public Cooperation in Combating Narco-Terrorism
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
2 mins ago
Awaiting Supreme Court's Verdict on Ogun State Governorship Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
22 seconds
PM Modi Leads by Example in Nationwide Cleanliness Drive
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
24 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
27 seconds
Israel Defends Itself at Top UN Court: Denies Intent to 'Destroy' Palestinians
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
30 seconds
Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
51 seconds
Judge Ibrahim al-Ibrahim Backs International Campaign for Kurdish Leader's Freedom
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
57 seconds
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
1 min
Indian PM Urges Youth Participation in Democracy and National Progress
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
2 mins
Celine Dion's Career Threatened by Rare Neurological Disorder
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
2 mins
Malawi's Vice-President Chilima Faces Crucial Ruling in Corruption Case
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
24 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app