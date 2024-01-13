Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder

In a chilling start to 2022, a dispute at Lagos Pizza in Moneta, Bedford County, escalated into a fatal shooting. The accused, Shamanique Peter Mickle, 46, has been convicted of second-degree murder for the incident that claimed the life of 49-year-old James Sipos.

The Crime and Conviction

On New Year’s day, Mickle found himself embroiled in an altercation in the restaurant’s parking lot. Robbed and incensed, Mickle left the scene, only to return armed and demanding access to the establishment’s video surveillance footage. He threatened that ‘someone was going to die’ if he didn’t receive $4,000 in compensation for his loss. The dispute intensified, leading Mickle to shoot and kill Sipos, who had merely stepped outside for a smoke.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mickle following the incident. He pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The presiding judge, James Updike Jr., convicted Mickle on the murder charge but deferred adjudication on the other two felony counts until a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 10.

Evidence and Testimonies

The prosecution, led by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney, built a compelling case against Mickle. Restaurant employees and video footage corroborated the sequence of events leading to Sipos’s death. Mickle’s defense attorney, Anthony Anderson, acknowledged the video evidence without offering further comment.

Possible Sentencing

Currently held in custody, Mickle faces a prison sentence ranging from five to 40 years for the second-degree murder charge. The adjudication of the other two felony charges awaits the sentencing hearing in May.