en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Moneta Pizza Parlor Shooting: Shamanique Mickle Convicted of Second-Degree Murder

In a chilling start to 2022, a dispute at Lagos Pizza in Moneta, Bedford County, escalated into a fatal shooting. The accused, Shamanique Peter Mickle, 46, has been convicted of second-degree murder for the incident that claimed the life of 49-year-old James Sipos.

The Crime and Conviction

On New Year’s day, Mickle found himself embroiled in an altercation in the restaurant’s parking lot. Robbed and incensed, Mickle left the scene, only to return armed and demanding access to the establishment’s video surveillance footage. He threatened that ‘someone was going to die’ if he didn’t receive $4,000 in compensation for his loss. The dispute intensified, leading Mickle to shoot and kill Sipos, who had merely stepped outside for a smoke.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mickle following the incident. He pleaded no contest to charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. The presiding judge, James Updike Jr., convicted Mickle on the murder charge but deferred adjudication on the other two felony counts until a sentencing hearing scheduled for May 10.

Evidence and Testimonies

The prosecution, led by Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Stacey Stickney, built a compelling case against Mickle. Restaurant employees and video footage corroborated the sequence of events leading to Sipos’s death. Mickle’s defense attorney, Anthony Anderson, acknowledged the video evidence without offering further comment.

Possible Sentencing

Currently held in custody, Mickle faces a prison sentence ranging from five to 40 years for the second-degree murder charge. The adjudication of the other two felony charges awaits the sentencing hearing in May.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
40 seconds ago
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
In an alarming case that has sent shockwaves across Ann Arbor, Michigan, 36-year-old Erric Desean Morton has been handed an eight to 20-year imprisonment sentence. Morton was found guilty of 13 out of 25 felony counts tied to the secret installation of cameras in public bathrooms, enabling him to covertly film individuals. This case is
Ann Arbor Man Sentenced for Secretly Filming in Public Bathrooms
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims
16 mins ago
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims
Failed Attempt to Introduce Topless Waitresses Shakes Up St. Louis Nightlife in 1967
20 mins ago
Failed Attempt to Introduce Topless Waitresses Shakes Up St. Louis Nightlife in 1967
Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre
56 seconds ago
Five Held by Police Following Knife Brawl in Swindon Town Centre
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over Diamond Ross's Death in Dallas Police Custody
9 mins ago
Judge Dismisses Lawsuit over Diamond Ross's Death in Dallas Police Custody
Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect
15 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Enacts Laws to Protect Elderly from Abuse and Neglect
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea and Fulham Unveil Confirmed Line-ups for Upcoming Match
30 seconds
Chelsea and Fulham Unveil Confirmed Line-ups for Upcoming Match
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
30 seconds
Middle East Tensions Escalate: Israel and Iran at the Brink, U.S. on the Sidelines
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
37 seconds
From Belfast to Charleston: CJ Fulton's Rising Star in College Basketball
Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator
43 seconds
Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator
Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South
44 seconds
Milind Deora Denies Leaving Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Dispute in Mumbai South
Rohan Janse van Rensburg Joins Bordeaux Begles in Strategic Signing
45 seconds
Rohan Janse van Rensburg Joins Bordeaux Begles in Strategic Signing
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
1 min
Steve Smith Faces Golden Duck Dismissal in Debut as Opening Batsman
Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024
3 mins
Delta House of Assembly Promises Impactful Legislative Agenda for 2024
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
4 mins
Jim Ross Reflects on NJPW Commentary, Praises Nakamura and Okada
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
42 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app