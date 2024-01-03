en English
Courts & Law

Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District Seeks to Fill Vacancy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
Missouri Court of Appeals Southern District Seeks to Fill Vacancy

The Appellate Judicial Commission has set in motion the process to fill a vacancy in the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District. The vacancy has resulted from the recent elevation of Judge Ginger K. Gooch to the Missouri Supreme Court.

Public Interview and Selection Process

As part of the selection process, the commission has planned a public interview session scheduled for February 12 at the Hotel Vandivort in Springfield. Following this, a panel will shortlist three nominees for the Governor’s consideration. The final decision on who will fill the vacant seat rests on the Governor’s shoulders.

Call for Applications and Public Nominations

Interested and qualified individuals are invited to apply for this prestigious position. The window for application submission opens on January 24. In addition, the commission has set a deadline of January 19 for public nominations of suitable candidates.

A Related Judicial Departure

In a related development, Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd has announced that she will not be seeking re-election as the Presiding Circuit Judge of the Tenth Judicial Circuit in 2024. Judge Shepherd has served in this capacity since 2010, presiding over a host of jury trials and conducting several review hearings with probationers. Her tenure has been marked by significant achievements, including receiving numerous awards for her exemplary service as a judge and community leader.

Courts & Law United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

