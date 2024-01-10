Misconduct Allegations Mount for Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis

In a fresh wave of controversy, Jenna Ellis, a former legal representative for Donald Trump, is facing allegations of misconduct in Colorado. This development comes on the heels of her guilty plea in a Georgia case tied to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

From Georgia to Colorado

Ellis, an integral part of Trump’s legal outfit contesting the election results, was indicted in August alongside high-profile figures such as Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Ray Stallings Smith III. They were accused of coaxing Georgia Senate officials to unlawfully appoint presidential electors. In October, Ellis pleaded guilty to felony aiding and abetting false statements and writings.

The charges surfacing from Colorado were filed by Attorney Regulation Counsel Jessica Yates. In her filing, Yates contends that Ellis’ guilty plea in Georgia amounts to a felony conviction under Colorado law. Consequently, she violates professional conduct rules, including committing a criminal act reflecting adversely on her honesty and engaging in dishonesty, fraud, deceit, or misrepresentation.

The Allegations and Impact

Despite not making a personal appearance before the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, Ellis is accused of transgressing rules through her aiding and abetting of false statements made by Giuliani and Smith. Ellis found herself in hot water back in March 2023 when she was censured for misleading statements about the 2020 election results. This time around, she has pledged to robustly defend herself against the current complaint.

This is not her first rendezvous with misconduct allegations in Colorado. In fact, this marks her second encounter since 2020. Colorado officials have now petitioned a state judge to enforce further disciplinary action. The complaint asks the judge to rule a sentence on Ellis and take all other remedial measures befitting the circumstances. The potential ramifications of the case could be severe, possibly culminating in Ellis’ disbarment.

What Lies Ahead?

Ellis is facing the prospect of additional sanctions from Colorado’s attorney disciplinary board after pleading guilty to crimes related to the 2020 election in Fulton County, Georgia. She has been censured in Colorado for her role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, and now faces four additional charges of professional misconduct in Colorado. With advocacy groups rallying for disbarment proceedings against her, the outcomes could range from another censure, suspension of her law license, to potential disbarment.

The case against Ellis brings to light the broader context of the fallout faced by lawyers close to Trump for their roles post the 2020 election. The consequences of their actions continue to reverberate, with Ellis’ situation serving as a potent reminder of the potential repercussions for professional misconduct.