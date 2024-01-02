en English
Courts & Law

Michigan Supreme Court Proposes Amendment for Managing Unclaimed Trust Funds

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Michigan Supreme Court Proposes Amendment for Managing Unclaimed Trust Funds

The Michigan Supreme Court has recently initiated public consultation on a proposed amendment that delineates a clear protocol for the administration of unclaimed funds held in an attorney’s trust account when the attorney steps into a judicial position. This change is focused on Canon 7 of the Michigan Code of Judicial Conduct, specifically targeting sections C (1) and (2), and introduces an obligation for the newly elected or appointed judge to delegate control of any residual, unclaimed trust funds to an interim administrator.

Details of the Proposed Amendment

The proposed amendment stipulates that this transfer of funds must be enacted by June 30 or within six months of the judge taking office, whichever is earlier. Upon assuming control, the interim administrator would be tasked with the responsibility to manage these funds in accordance with the provisions set out in subchapter 9.300 of the Michigan Court Rules and Rule 21 of the Rules Concerning the State Bar of Michigan.

Public Feedback and Deadline

The Michigan Supreme Court officially announced its proposal on December 20, and has set a deadline of April 1 for the public to voice their opinions and provide feedback on the amendment. Encouraging public participation in such matters not only enhances transparency but also strengthens the democratic process by allowing citizens to have a say in the structural and procedural changes that directly affect them.

Implications of the Amendment

By introducing a systematic procedure for managing unclaimed trust funds, the proposed amendment aims to ensure that these funds are handled responsibly and transparently. It also serves to alleviate potential conflicts of interest for the judge, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the judiciary and reinforcing the public’s trust in the legal system.

Courts & Law United States
Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

