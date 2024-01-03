Michigan Court Rule Mandates Preferred Pronouns: A Groundbreaking Change

Effective January 1, 2024, Michigan has enacted a groundbreaking court rule requiring judges to employ preferred pronouns and forms of address for defendants, litigants, and attorneys in court. This regulation, the first to be mandated through court rules, has ignited a heated debate within the legal fraternity.

Origins and Implications

The rule’s implementation was triggered by a 2021 incident where Judge Mark Boonstra declined to recognize a transgender defendant’s preferred pronouns, attracting criticism from LGBTQ groups. Advocates of the rule, such as the LGBTQA Section of the State Bar of Michigan, argue that this change aligns with the scientific consensus on gender identity and broadens access to justice.

Opposing Views

Contrarily, groups like the Catholic Lawyers Society of Metropolitan Detroit argue that it infringes on judges’ free speech and religious rights. The Michigan Supreme Court, however, approved the rule with a 5-2 vote. Justice Elizabeth Welch, voting in favor, stated that the amendment acknowledges society’s evolution and vocabulary, aiming to respect individual identity. Justice Brian Zahra, voting against, argued the rule was an overreaction potentially leading to unforeseen problems.

National Perspective and Safeguards

Despite the divide in opinions, the American Bar Association (ABA) endorses similar initiatives nationwide. Concerns about potential misuse of the rule by bad faith actors and its impact on the courts’ authority have been addressed by inserting language granting judges discretion on addressing individuals in court. The rule also permits the use of last names or party designations instead of pronouns, if preferred.