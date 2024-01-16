Miami's 15% Parking Surcharge Deemed Unconstitutional: Millions in Refunds Await

In a landmark ruling, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Thomas Rebull declared the City of Miami's 15% parking surcharge unconstitutional, setting the stage for a potential windfall of millions of dollars in tax refunds. The verdict, a significant setback for the city, hinged on the misinterpretation of a state law that permits such taxes only if over 20% of the city's real property value is tax-exempt.

Surcharge Scrutiny

According to the legal counsel representing the plaintiffs, the city failed to meet the 20% tax-exempt property value threshold since 2017, primarily due to a thriving real estate market. The plaintiffs initiated the lawsuit in October 2022, challenging the legality of the surcharge. They now plan to seek an injunction to prevent the city from further collection of the fee.

Class-Action Certification and Refunds

The plaintiffs' ultimate aim is to achieve class-action certification. If granted, this could lead to tax refunds amounting to more than $114 million, benefiting those who have paid the tax over the past five years. The class-action case was filed by three representatives who have previously paid the parking tax at various Miami locations. Should the class receive certification and prevail, a vast majority of tax payers would be eligible for a refund.

City's Response and Future Implications

City officials, however, are at odds with the ruling and are contemplating an appeal. The tax was originally approved two decades ago when the city was in the throes of a financial crisis. It was imposed under specific conditions, including the 20% tax-exempt property value threshold. This development has dealt a major legal blow to the city and could have far-reaching implications for its taxation policies.