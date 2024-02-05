Miami City Attorney Muted in Court Amid Home-Flipping Allegations

In a virtual Miami-Dade Circuit Court hearing, Judge David C. Miller was compelled to mute City Attorney Victoria Mndez following her decision to make a political statement instead of responding to questions during her testimony. The incident unfolded in a lawsuit alleging that Mndez and her husband were embroiled in a home-flipping scheme that exploited an elderly homeowner in Little Havana.

Allegations of Exploitation

The case, initiated by Jose Alvarez, alleges that Mndez's husband purchased Alvarez's property, renovated it without the necessary permits, and leveraged political connections to dismiss over $270,000 in code violation fines. The house was then sold for a substantial profit. Mndez has vehemently denied these accusations, dismissing them as baseless.

The Florida Bar Investigation

The Florida Bar has taken notice of these serious allegations and is currently investigating Mndez's involvement in this alleged scheme. This investigation brings to the fore the serious implications of these allegations, as Mndez finds herself under scrutiny not only in the court but also within her professional community.

Mndez in Legal Disputes

This lawsuit is part of a series of legal disputes involving Miami City officials. Mndez herself is named among multiple defendants in another case accused of misappropriating city resources. The mounting legal troubles paint a worrying picture of the governance of Miami City.

Judge Mutes Mndez

During the hearing, Mndez responded to the questions posed with accusations of harassment and attempts to harm her family. Judge Miller intervened, eventually muting her microphone to maintain order in the court. This extraordinary step underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a fair and orderly hearing.