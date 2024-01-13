en English
Courts & Law

Mia Goth Faces $500,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Incident in ‘MaXXXine’

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Mia Goth Faces $500,000 Lawsuit Over Alleged On-Set Incident in ‘MaXXXine’

In a dramatic turn of events, actress Mia Goth, recognized for her role in the forthcoming slasher film ‘MaXXXine,’ finds herself embroiled in a legal conflict. A background actor on the film has filed a lawsuit against Goth, demanding at least $500,000 in damages, alleging that the actress intentionally kicked him in the head during a scene. The incident purportedly resulted in severe pain, neck stiffness, and a concussion for the actor.

Allegations of Brutality and Negligence

The lawsuit doesn’t stop at Goth. The director of ‘MaXXXine,’ Ti West, and the revered production company A24, have also been drawn into this controversy. The background actor accuses them of wrongful termination post the incident. Further adding to the grim picture, the actor elucidated the lack of medical assistance provided after the alleged violent encounter. He even claimed that Goth engaged in taunting him post-incident, adding to the mental trauma.

Harsh Filming Conditions

Details emerging from the lawsuit paint a disturbing picture of the filming conditions. The actor had to endure prolonged periods of lying on the ground drenched in fake blood. This ordeal led to physical discomfort and the actor nearly passing out from pain after leaving the set. Such allegations of uncomfortable on-set conditions have the potential to cast a shadow over the film’s much-anticipated release.

‘MaXXXine’ – The Final Installment of the X Trilogy

Set in the backdrop of 1980s Los Angeles, within the adult film industry, ‘MaXXXine’ is a narrative of survival and ambition. The film follows the character Maxine Minx, who survived a massacre in the previous film ‘X,’ on her quest for fame in Hollywood. The star-studded cast features Lily Collins, Halsey, Elizabeth Debicki, and Moses Sumney. The production wrapped in May 2023, and the release date is expected within the year. As the final installment of the X trilogy, it is eagerly awaited by fans and critics alike.

Representatives for Mia Goth have been contacted for comments regarding the lawsuit. This legal imbroglio has added an unexpected twist to the build-up towards the release of ‘MaXXXine.’

0
Courts & Law United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

