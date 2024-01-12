en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:33 pm EST
Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court, in a pivotal ruling, has declared that merely watching child pornography cannot be considered an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000. This landmark ruling came while quashing charges against a 28-year-old man, S Harish, who was accused of downloading and watching child pornography.

The Legal Perspective

While deliberating on the case, the court stipulated that for a charge to be levied under Section 14(1) of the Pocso Act, a child must have been exploited for pornographic purposes. Justice Anand Venkatesh elucidated that merely viewing such content does not fall within the ambit of this section, which explicitly prescribes punishment for using a child for pornographic purposes. Harish’s mobile phone, which was seized during the investigation, was found to contain two files with child pornographic content based on a report from the forensic science department. Yet, Harish maintained that he did not view any child pornographic content.

The court also held that the petitioner could not be charged under Section 67-B of the IT Act, as the videos in question were neither published nor transmitted to others. Importantly, Section 67-B discusses punishment for publishing or transmitting material featuring children in sexually explicit acts in electronic format.

Social Implications and Recommendations

Moreover, the court took cognizance of the rising addiction among teenagers to watch pornographic photos and videos, suggesting that society needs to counsel and educate them to overcome this addiction. The court cited alarming statistics on teenage exposure to pornography and its detrimental impact on psychological and physical well-being. In a noteworthy move, the court advised the accused to attend counseling to deal with his addiction.

A Shift in Approach

By ruling that merely downloading or watching child pornography isn’t an offence under the Pocso or IT Act, the Madras High Court has underscored the need to address the issue of porn addiction through counseling and education. The court referenced Section 14(1) of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. A verdict from the Kerala High Court on Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code was also considered. The court accentuated that to constitute an offence, there needs to be the active use of children for pornographic purposes as per Section 14(1) of Pocso, and merely watching is not covered by Section 67-B of the IT Act. The judgment emphasised the importance of counseling for addiction and reiterated the Kerala High Court’s standpoint that circulation or distribution triggers an offence under Section 292 of the IPC.

0
Courts & Law Crime India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
On a chilly night in June 2022, the tranquility of Wanham, a small hamlet in Alberta, was disrupted by an alleged break-in at a local business. The owner managed to detain two individuals found stripping copper wire inside his premises until the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived. Little did anyone know, the night would
ASIRT Justifies RCMP Officer's Force Leading to Suspect's Paralysis
Burr & Forman Reports Data Breach Impacting Client Information
17 mins ago
Burr & Forman Reports Data Breach Impacting Client Information
Joint Police Operation Nabs Narcotics Suspects in Braintree
18 mins ago
Joint Police Operation Nabs Narcotics Suspects in Braintree
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
8 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes as Five-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots Himself
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
11 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana's Security Services
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
17 mins ago
Alan Dershowitz Discusses Trump's Legal Challenges and the Supreme Court's Role in 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
2 mins
The Price of Wellness: A Deep Dive into High-Cost Health Routines
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
3 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Aims for Record Attendance and Billion-Dollar Revenue
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
3 mins
Breaking the Culture of Silence in Elite Women's Soccer
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
5 mins
Groundbreaking Discovery Links UNC93B1 Gene Mutation to Early-Onset Lupus
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
5 mins
Tehran's Public Display of Solidarity: A Stand for Palestine and Yemen
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
5 mins
Zambian Politician Cornelius Mweetwa Warns Opposition, Endorses President Hichilema's Leadership
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
5 mins
Phiri Urges Zambian Leaders to Relocate Amid Cholera Crisis
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
7 mins
Gaza's Health Crisis: Power Outage at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital Signals a Deeper Struggle
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
7 mins
Former Lusaka Mayor Warns of Potential Unrest Amid Political Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
1 hour
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app