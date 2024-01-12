Merely Watching Child Pornography Not an Offence: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court, in a pivotal ruling, has declared that merely watching child pornography cannot be considered an offence under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and the Information Technology Act, 2000. This landmark ruling came while quashing charges against a 28-year-old man, S Harish, who was accused of downloading and watching child pornography.

The Legal Perspective

While deliberating on the case, the court stipulated that for a charge to be levied under Section 14(1) of the Pocso Act, a child must have been exploited for pornographic purposes. Justice Anand Venkatesh elucidated that merely viewing such content does not fall within the ambit of this section, which explicitly prescribes punishment for using a child for pornographic purposes. Harish’s mobile phone, which was seized during the investigation, was found to contain two files with child pornographic content based on a report from the forensic science department. Yet, Harish maintained that he did not view any child pornographic content.

The court also held that the petitioner could not be charged under Section 67-B of the IT Act, as the videos in question were neither published nor transmitted to others. Importantly, Section 67-B discusses punishment for publishing or transmitting material featuring children in sexually explicit acts in electronic format.

Social Implications and Recommendations

Moreover, the court took cognizance of the rising addiction among teenagers to watch pornographic photos and videos, suggesting that society needs to counsel and educate them to overcome this addiction. The court cited alarming statistics on teenage exposure to pornography and its detrimental impact on psychological and physical well-being. In a noteworthy move, the court advised the accused to attend counseling to deal with his addiction.

A Shift in Approach

By ruling that merely downloading or watching child pornography isn’t an offence under the Pocso or IT Act, the Madras High Court has underscored the need to address the issue of porn addiction through counseling and education. The court referenced Section 14(1) of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and Section 67-B of the Information Technology Act, 2000. A verdict from the Kerala High Court on Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code was also considered. The court accentuated that to constitute an offence, there needs to be the active use of children for pornographic purposes as per Section 14(1) of Pocso, and merely watching is not covered by Section 67-B of the IT Act. The judgment emphasised the importance of counseling for addiction and reiterated the Kerala High Court’s standpoint that circulation or distribution triggers an offence under Section 292 of the IPC.