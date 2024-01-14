MEP Infrastructure Wins Four-Week Reprieve in Dues Dispute with SDMC

In a significant turn of events, the Bombay High Court (HC) has granted a four-week stay on the enforcement of its judgement in favour of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) at the behest of MEP Infrastructure Developers Ltd. This development comes in the wake of an ongoing dispute between the SDMC and MEP Infra over unpaid dues amounting to approximately Rs 4,000 crore related to toll-collection contracts.

SDMC’s Move to Recover Dues

The civic body had taken a stern measure to ensure the recovery of dues by issuing warrants to attach the company’s properties. However, district collectors in Maharashtra, where MEP Infra is headquartered, were unsuccessful in executing these warrants. This has been cited as the primary reason for the case being escalated to the HC.

Authority of MCD Commissioner Upheld

The HC’s judgement, delivered on January 12, 2024, endorsed the stance of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The court ruled that the MCD Commissioner is well within his legal rights to levy taxes and issue warrants under the Revenue Recovery Act. This effectively makes the outstanding amount of Rs 4970.81 crore recoverable as arrears of land revenue.

MEP Infra’s Contention and Future Course

MEP Infra had vehemently contested these warrants in the Bombay and Delhi High Courts, only to see its plea dismissed by the Bombay HC on February 1, 2023. Despite Maharashtra’s Advocate General arguing that the enforcement notices weren’t issued by the designated authority, the HC upheld the MCD’s powers. The judgement is set to operate after four weeks, offering MEP Infra a window to file an appeal before the Supreme Court, thereby stalling the enforcement of the judgement for the time being.