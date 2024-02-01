Mendocino County Convictions: Domestic Violence and Impaired Driving Cases

In a defining case of domestic violence and impaired driving, Mendocino County Superior Court found Arnold A. Kruger and Alysia J. Griffin guilty of their respective charges. The trial, set against the backdrop of an ongoing struggle against domestic violence and substance abuse, highlights the tireless efforts of law enforcement and judicial institutions to uphold justice.

Domestic Violence Verdict

Arnold A. Kruger, a 55-year-old man from Ukiah, was convicted on two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and two counts of malicious vandalism. The case, which spanned over three days, was presided over by Judge Keith Faulder, with sentencing scheduled for February 5. Despite facing an additional charge of child endangerment, Kruger was acquitted on this count.

Call to Action Against Domestic Abuse

Following the verdict, Mendocino County District Attorney David Eyster emphasized the importance of addressing domestic abuse. He encouraged victims to seek help, providing the contact information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. This case underscores the critical need for public attention and action against the widespread issue of domestic violence.

Impaired Driving Convictions

In separate cases, Alysia J. Griffin, 38, also from Ukiah, pleaded no contest to driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .16, twice the legal limit. Concurrently, Kiya N. Hodge, 32, from Oregon, was convicted for driving under the influence of ketamine and possession of the substance. Hodge had a prior misdemeanor for driving with a suspended license due to a previous DUI arrest in Del Norte County.

The District Attorney's report highlighted the hallucinogenic and dissociative effects of ketamine, noting its legal medical uses as well as its potential for abuse. These convictions serve as a stark reminder of the dangerous consequences of substance abuse, particularly when it infringes upon the safety of others on the road.