Memphis Judge Denies Bond Reduction for School Shooting Suspect

A Memphis judge has denied a request to reduce the $1 million bond for Joel Bowman, a man accused of shooting at a contractor at a Jewish school. Despite the defense’s plea for a lower bond to facilitate his client’s access to better mental health treatment, the judge held firm, leaving the bond unchanged. The refusal comes in the wake of newly revealed details about Bowman’s actions on the day of the shooting.

Charges Against Joel Bowman

Bowman stands charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and aggravated burglary. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The incident has provoked heightened security measures at the school, with the impact of the event lingering on the community’s sense of safety and well-being.

Defense Pleads for Bond Reduction

The defense, in its appeal for a bond reduction, emphasized Bowman’s mental health condition, arguing that his client would receive better treatment outside of jail. The request was grounded in the belief that incarceration would not provide the appropriate mental health care needed.

Judge’s Ruling

Despite the defense’s arguments, the judge decided to maintain the bond at its original amount, citing public safety concerns. The decision ensures that Bowman will remain in custody unless the bond is posted. This ruling came after the court heard new details about Bowman’s actions on the day of the shooting, including visits to the home and office of his former school basketball coach and another school, as well as firing shots outside the school before being apprehended by police.