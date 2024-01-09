en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Memphis Judge Denies Bond Reduction for School Shooting Suspect

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Memphis Judge Denies Bond Reduction for School Shooting Suspect

A Memphis judge has denied a request to reduce the $1 million bond for Joel Bowman, a man accused of shooting at a contractor at a Jewish school. Despite the defense’s plea for a lower bond to facilitate his client’s access to better mental health treatment, the judge held firm, leaving the bond unchanged. The refusal comes in the wake of newly revealed details about Bowman’s actions on the day of the shooting.

Charges Against Joel Bowman

Bowman stands charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property, and aggravated burglary. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges. The incident has provoked heightened security measures at the school, with the impact of the event lingering on the community’s sense of safety and well-being.

Defense Pleads for Bond Reduction

The defense, in its appeal for a bond reduction, emphasized Bowman’s mental health condition, arguing that his client would receive better treatment outside of jail. The request was grounded in the belief that incarceration would not provide the appropriate mental health care needed.

Judge’s Ruling

Despite the defense’s arguments, the judge decided to maintain the bond at its original amount, citing public safety concerns. The decision ensures that Bowman will remain in custody unless the bond is posted. This ruling came after the court heard new details about Bowman’s actions on the day of the shooting, including visits to the home and office of his former school basketball coach and another school, as well as firing shots outside the school before being apprehended by police.

0
Courts & Law Mental Health Crisis United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
10 seconds ago
Justice Delayed but not Denied: 2005 Texas Cold Case Cracked Through Advanced DNA Testing
The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they grind exceedingly fine. This adage holds true for a cold case from 2005, recently solved with the conviction of Jessie Rodriquez for attempted aggravated sexual assault in Mills County, Texas. This case is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by the Texas Rangers and
Justice Delayed but not Denied: 2005 Texas Cold Case Cracked Through Advanced DNA Testing
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
16 mins ago
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions
Sydney Shooting: Two Men Charged, Denied Bail, and Set for Court Appearance
17 mins ago
Sydney Shooting: Two Men Charged, Denied Bail, and Set for Court Appearance
Renewable Fuels Association Seeks Rehearing Over Small-Refinery Exemptions
7 mins ago
Renewable Fuels Association Seeks Rehearing Over Small-Refinery Exemptions
Faisalabad's Police Force Emphasizes Quality Service and Public Security
10 mins ago
Faisalabad's Police Force Emphasizes Quality Service and Public Security
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
11 mins ago
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
28 seconds
Clovis Businessman David Giglio Sets Sights on Kevin McCarthy's House Seat
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
52 seconds
Blazers Grapple with Ayton's Absence; Rookie Reath Steps Up
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
2 mins
Alabama Senate District 9 Special Election: A Three-Way Republican Race
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
2 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Amazon Launches Health Condition Programs to Boost Utilization of Digital Health Benefits
2 mins
Amazon Launches Health Condition Programs to Boost Utilization of Digital Health Benefits
Liverpool Eyes Lille's Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid
2 mins
Liverpool Eyes Lille's Leny Yoro in Bid to Outpace Real Madrid
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
2 mins
Study Identifies SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Enhancing Virus's Fusion with Human Cells
Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads
3 mins
Rainfall Plays Havoc with Sony Open Qualifier: Uncertainty Looms for Korn Ferry and Q-School Grads
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
3 mins
7-19 CAR T Cells: A New Frontier in Lymphoma Treatment
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
2 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app