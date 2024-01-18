Judge Upholds Melissa Schuman's California Jurisdiction in Nick Carter Case

The case of Melissa Schuman against former Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter will remain in California, as ruled by a judge in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Schuman, a one-time member of girl group Dream, accuses Carter of a sexual assault that allegedly took place in a Santa Monica apartment back in 2002. Schuman was then 18, while Carter was 22. The incident was reported to the police in 2017, but no criminal charges were filed. Schuman subsequently initiated a civil lawsuit against Carter, who has continuously denied all accusations.

Carter's Attempted Move to Nevada Denied

Carter's attempt to have the case moved to Nevada was turned down by the judge. The court underlined the presence of at least 15 nonparty witnesses currently residing in California. Among these witnesses are Schuman's roommate and friend, a friend of Carter present in the apartment during the alleged incident, Schuman's manager, and three other individuals. The legal battle continues.

Schuman Leveraging a New California Law

Schuman's lawsuit was filed under a Californian state law that opened a one-year look back window, enabling victims to file lawsuits over alleged sexual assaults beyond the statute of limitations. The Los Angeles district attorney declined to prosecute due to the statute of limitations, but this new law allowed Schuman to file a lawsuit in 2023. Schuman's legal team argues that Carter's attempt to move the case to Nevada was part of a campaign to attack and intimidate her.

Counterclaims from Carter

In response to the accusations, Carter has filed counterclaims against Schuman, her father Jerome, and another woman named Shannon Ruth. He alleges that they are attempting to extort money from him and are involved in a conspiracy to defame and harass him. As the case unfolds, all eyes will be on the Californian court, awaiting the next turn in this high-profile legal tussle.