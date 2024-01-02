en English
Courts & Law

Meerut Woman Sentenced to Life for Murder in Deceitful Bid to Start New Life

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Meerut Woman Sentenced to Life for Murder in Deceitful Bid to Start New Life

In a chilling case of deceit and brutality, Afshana Begum, a 32-year-old woman from Meerut, was handed a life sentence for a horrifying crime. Convicted of killing her neighbour, Zeenat Begum, Afshana undertook a gruesome method of murder, setting Zeenat aflame in a meticulously planned act of treachery.

A Bizarre Plot to Escape

Afshana’s objective was not merely to end Zeenat’s life. The elaborate scheme involved making it seem as though Afshana herself had perished in the fire. The motive behind this disturbing plot was to escape from her current life and elope with her lover, a man from a different faith.

Evidence Unveiled

The incident was discovered on April 2, 2019, when 48-year-old Zeenat was found dead in her home within the jurisdiction of the Lisari Gate police station. The case was presented before the court of additional district and sessions judge, Pawan Shukla. A significant chunk of the conviction was based on the testimony of Zeenat’s 13-year-old daughter, who courageously recounted the incident, providing crucial evidence against Afshana.

A Sentence Served

Additional district government counsel Mukesh Kumar Mittal was involved in the proceedings, which ultimately led to Afshana Begum’s life sentence. This case stands out as a grim reminder of the lengths to which people can be driven by desperation and misguided love. In an attempt to start a new life with her lover, Afshana not only extinguished a life but also surrendered her own freedom.

Courts & Law Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

