Medical Group to Sue NHS; China Faces Population Crisis; Princess Superstar's Rise to Stardom

In a significant development, a group of medical professionals, known as Long Covid Doctors for Action, are gearing up to sue the National Health Service (NHS). They argue that the NHS's inadequate provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) has contributed to their affliction with Long Covid. Dr. Nathalie MacDermott, a prominent figure in the group, discussed the issue at length with Emma Barnett.

The Debate on Paying Children for Chores

In a related issue, journalist Helen Carroll recently came under fire for revealing that she pays her son £40 monthly for loading the dishwasher daily. This sparked a debate on the implications of paying children for household chores. Parenting Coach Sue Atkins offered her insights into the controversy during a conversation with Anita Rani.

Unfair Dismissal Case Victory

Another noteworthy incident involved Professor Jo Phoenix, who won an unfair dismissal case against the Open University. The case arose after Professor Phoenix faced derogatory comparisons due to her gender-critical views. Emma Barnett conducted a comprehensive interview with the professor to delve into the details of the case.

China's Population Crisis

On the international front, China is struggling with its sharpest population decline in six decades. The Chinese government is promoting larger families in a bid to counterbalance the effects of its previous one-child policy. However, this move has been met with resistance from many Chinese women who are hesitant to have children or get married. Experts Dr. Ye Liu and Cindy Yu provided their analysis on the issue.

Princess Superstar's Rise to Fame

Lastly, in the entertainment world, Rapper Princess Superstar spoke to Emma about her journey to stardom, spanning over 30 years in the music industry. The rapper's fame skyrocketed when her song 'Perfect' was featured in the film Saltburn, catapulting her to international fame.