Maryland Man Convicted for Hate Crimes Against Same-Sex Couple

In a significant legal outcome in Frederick County, Maryland, 53-year-old Michael David Burns has been pronounced guilty on multiple counts, including hate crimes and harassment committed against a same-sex couple. The hate-fueled harassment was directed towards his neighbors, causing them to live under a cloud of fear and hostility.

Hate Crime in the Neighborhood

The couple, who preferred to remain anonymous, reported a range of aggressive behaviors from Burns over an extended period. From trespassing onto their property armed with a rifle to hurling hate-filled threats, Burns' actions epitomized prejudice and animosity. His intimidation tactics escalated to the point of physically obstructing their driveway with rocks, denying them access to their home, and creating a hostile environment for the victims.

Legal Proceedings and Verdict

Following the couple's report, the State's Attorney's Office in Frederick County took on the case, working diligently to secure a just outcome. Burns was found guilty on all ten counts, marking a significant milestone in the fight against hate crimes. Post-verdict, Burns has been placed on home detention pending his sentencing, due on April 4th.

The Fight Against Hate Continues

State's Attorney for Frederick County, Charlie Smith, underlined the importance of every community member feeling safe and valued irrespective of their race, sexual orientation, belief, or other attributes. Smith expressed optimism that the convictions would serve as a strong deterrent against hate in the community. He assured that the State's Attorney's Office remains unwavering in its commitment to protecting the public and ensuring justice in cases of hate-based crimes.