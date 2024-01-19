Maryland Court Upholds Firing of Former Trooper Kashef Khan Amidst Allegations of Discrimination

The Maryland Appellate Court, in a recent judgment, has upheld the termination of former Maryland State Police Trooper Kashef Khan. The court agreed with the significant evidence that buttressed the findings of the state police trial board. Khan, previously awarded as Trooper of the Year, was dismissed in 2022 after being found culpable of making false reports and engaging in unbecoming conduct.

Advertisment

Firing Alleged as Racial Discrimination

Khan, a proud Muslim American with ancestral roots in Pakistan, has contended that his dismissal was an act of racial discrimination and retaliation. While expressing dissatisfaction with the court's decision, his attorney hinted at the possibility of an appeal. Khan has made allegations against two state police investigators, accusing them of perjury during his case. He has referred to a personal recording of an interrogation that contradicts their testimonies, whereas the state police have claimed that their recording device malfunctioned.

Administrative Investigation Underway

Advertisment

An administrative investigation into these investigators is currently being conducted by the Maryland State Police and the Maryland Capitol Police. The judges' opinion, penned by Judge Rosalyn Tang, underlined their limited role in reviewing agency decisions. It concentrated on the evidence that supported the initial findings rather than addressing Khan's other contentions.

Class Action Suit and Discrimination Allegations

Khan, along with a group of troopers, is seeking a class action status for a lawsuit that alleges discrimination against troopers of color within the agency. This development has a parallel in a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into similar charges. During his hearing, Khan narrated an incident where he felt that his race and ethnicity blocked him from being honored as the Trooper of the Year for the second time in a row.