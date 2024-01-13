en English
Courts & Law

Marlborough vs Geha: A Legal Battle Over Breach of Contract and Unjust Enrichment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Marlborough, a quaint town known for its tranquility, has been ruffled by a legal storm. The town’s administrative body has filed a lawsuit against a former police officer, Jovanni Geha, alleging breach of contract and unjust enrichment. In a twist of events, Geha has counterclaimed, alleging violation of labor laws by the town and demanding unpaid overtime wages. The saga blends the complexities of legal contracts, the rigors of police work, and the clash of civic bodies and individual rights.

Marlborough’s Allegations

The lawsuit, filed in the Cheshire County Superior Court, claims that Geha owes the town a whopping $35,626. This sum, according to the town, is a result of Geha resigning before the end of his agreed employment period. The town asserts that it had invested in Geha’s training and salary under a specific contract. The contract mandated Geha to serve as an officer for a certain period after his training, which, according to the town, he did not fulfill.

Geha’s Counterclaim

In response to the town’s lawsuit, Geha resigned in December 2022, citing unreasonable work schedules that adversely impacted his health and family life. He alleges that the town’s practices violated state and federal laws by not paying him overtime and by not maintaining accurate time records. Geha’s case rests on the claim that he did not voluntarily resign but was forced out due to the stated circumstances and is therefore owed for overtime work.

What Lies Ahead?

The legal battle between Marlborough and Geha is set to intensify. A structuring conference for the case is scheduled for February 2. The conference, which will determine the timeline and structure of the legal proceedings, will pave the way for a courtroom drama that promises to be a riveting exploration of civic contracts, employee rights, and the cost of public service.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

