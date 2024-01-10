en English
Barbados

Marijuana Scent Sparks Arrest and Escape Trial in Barbados

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Marijuana Scent Sparks Arrest and Escape Trial in Barbados

In the solemn environs of the No. 4 Supreme Court of Barbados, the trial of Herwin Llewellyn Burrowes is unfolding. Burrowes stands accused of escaping lawful custody, an offense that carries significant weight in the island nation’s judicial system. The principal witness in the case, Constable Jabarry Mayers, took to the stand, recalling the events of June 9, 2018, at Temple Yard, The City.

Drawn by the Scent of Cannabis

As Constable Mayers testified, he was initially drawn to Burrowes by the strong scent of marijuana. The distinct smell, often associated with the illegal substance, served as a beacon, leading the officer directly to the accused. It was in this context that the events leading to Burrowes’ arrest and subsequent escape took place.

A Struggle and an Escape

According to the officer’s account, Burrowes was carrying a green and black haversack and was situated between two stalls when the arrest was attempted. Upon apprehension for unlawful possession of cannabis, Burrowes supposedly pushed Constable Mayers and fled the scene. This act of defiance and evasion is at the heart of the ongoing trial.

Contextualizing the Trial

While the trial proceedings revolve around the alleged escape, it’s the arresting officer’s testimony that is of paramount importance. The recollections of Constable Mayers not only serve as a narrative of the events but also act as crucial evidence in the case against Burrowes. The scent of cannabis that led to the arrest, the scuffle, and the escape, all form the tapestry of this intriguing case.

Barbados Courts & Law Crime
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

