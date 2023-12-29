en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Man Summoned for Allegedly Broadcasting Lehrmann Defamation Trial on YouTube

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:35 pm EST
Man Summoned for Allegedly Broadcasting Lehrmann Defamation Trial on YouTube

In a recent twist to the Bruce Lehrmann defamation trial, a man has been summoned to court for allegedly operating a YouTube channel that disseminated the trial proceedings without authorization. The matter surfaced during the final stages of the five-week hearing when Justice Michael Lee of the Federal Court compelled Google to reveal the identity of the individual behind the account.

Preserving the Integrity of Court Proceedings

The court’s action underscores the legal provisions that safeguard the integrity of court processes and deter unauthorized distribution of trial footage. Bruce Lehrmann, who is embroiled in a defamation lawsuit against Network Ten and Lisa Wilkinson, has been the center of public attention due to the case’s association with sexual assault allegations within Australia’s political landscape.

Unraveling the Case: Inconsistencies and Criticism

The presiding judge, Justice Michael Lee, has pinpointed disparities in the evidence presented by both sides. These include the testimony of Fiona Brown, former chief of staff to the then Liberal Defense Industry Minister. The court has also faced criticism for implementing new rules that permit parties to restrict public access to documents until the primary hearing concludes.

Background: Lehrmann’s Legal Battles

Lehrmann confronted separate grave rape charges in Toowoomba in 2021. His legal fight to withhold his name from media coverage concluded when the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal and the Queensland government rescinded restrictions on identifying individuals accused of rape and sexual assault.

The article also sheds light on digital subscription services, offering a variety of benefits such as access to true crime series, political commentary, breaking news, unique competitions, entertainment and dining discounts, and other subscriber rewards. It’s worth noting that cookies are utilized on the website to improve user experience and deliver pertinent advertising, with an opportunity for users to gain more insight through a Cookies Guide.

0
Courts & Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mysterious Death at Weymouth Hotel: Five Arrested Under Suspicion of Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa's Controversial Book Banning Law

By Mazhar Abbas

Bombay High Court Faces 7 Lakh Case Backlog as New Year Begins

By Dil Bar Irshad

Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Uniformed Officers Throwing Slushies: A Breach of Conduct or Harmless ...
@Law · 2 hours
Uniformed Officers Throwing Slushies: A Breach of Conduct or Harmless ...
heart comment 0
Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Police Department Witnesses Leadership Transition: Arun Kumar Sarangi Assumes Interim DGP Role
Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden’s Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident

By BNN Correspondents

Delaware Repairman Revealing Hunter Biden's Laptop Contents Reports Swatting Incident
Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on ‘Boga’ and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year’s Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Ilocos Norte Clamps Down on 'Boga' and Illegal Firecrackers for Safer New Year's Celebration
India’s Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Supreme Court Translates Over 31,000 Judgments into Scheduled Languages in 2023
Latest Headlines
World News
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
4 mins
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
5 mins
NHL Game Highlights Hidden Team Dynamics; Metro Vancouver Battles Water Crisis
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
8 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
8 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
9 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
10 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
10 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
11 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
12 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
28 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
29 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app