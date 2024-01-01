en English
Courts & Law

Man Sues Prophet for Unethical Relations and Financial Misconduct; Meta Explains Cookie Use

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:28 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Man Sues Prophet for Unethical Relations and Financial Misconduct; Meta Explains Cookie Use

In a recent development from Lilongwe, Bright Kavalo, a local resident, has lodged a lawsuit against Favour Ngulube, a prophet attached to the Divine Glory Ministries. The plaintiff, Kavalo, alleges that the defendant, Prophet Ngulube, had an undue relationship with Kavalo’s wife, which was not only inappropriate but also led to financial discrepancies. According to Kavalo, Ngulube has been illicitly receiving money from his wife without his knowledge or consent.

The Legal Tangle

The case has now reached the courtrooms, and due legal proceedings have been initiated. However, the specifics of the case, including the complete details of the allegations and the course of the legal action, are yet not disclosed to the public domain. In the absence of these details, the entire scenario remains wrapped in a cloud of uncertainty and speculation.

Cookies and Privacy: Meta Products

A separate section of the content discusses the application and implications of cookies and privacy settings by Meta Products, the tech giant that operates popular social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. It provides a detailed understanding of how cookies and corresponding technologies are utilized to enhance service provision, ensure robust security, and customize advertisements to align with user preferences.

Users of these platforms have the liberty to manage and modify their cookie preferences and ad settings, including the option to opt out of interest-based ads floated by Meta and its partner companies. The content further sheds light on the functioning of cookies, their role in improving the user experience, and the various settings available for managing cookies across different browsers.

Courts & Law Social Issues
Salman Khan

