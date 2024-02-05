Man Struck by Police Car in Jersey City to Receive $3M Settlement

In a significant development from Jersey City, a man named Douglas Salom, who was struck by a police car in February 2022, is set to receive a $3 million settlement. This incident, caught on dashcam footage, has stirred a wave of discussions on police conduct and accountability.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The incident involved Officer Edwin Hernandez, who was behind the wheel of the police car. Hernandez was relieved from his duties in the aftermath of the incident but was reinstated following a four-month suspension. The decision to reinstate Hernandez raised eyebrows, especially considering the severity of the injuries sustained by Salom.

The Settlement

The proposed $3 million settlement is currently pending City Council approval. It is primarily based on the assessment that the inherent risks associated with proceeding to trial could potentially lead to a verdict that exceeds the proposed settlement amount. While the settlement serves as a form of compensation for Salom, it does not constitute an admission of wrongdoing on part of the city.

Moving Forward

Despite the controversy surrounding his conduct and subsequent reinstatement, Hernandez has returned to his job without driving restrictions and wishes to move beyond the incident. The Jersey City spokeswoman confirmed Hernandez's reinstatement as part of a negotiated settlement but declined to provide further comments. Meanwhile, Salom's attorney has chosen to remain silent on the matter.

The incident and its fallout underscore the ongoing debate about police conduct, accountability, and the mechanisms in place to address the consequences of such incidents.