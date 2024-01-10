en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Sexually Abusing Daughter: A Stance Against Incest

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Sexually Abusing Daughter: A Stance Against Incest

In a landmark ruling, a 53-year-old man, identified as Adotey Kpakpo Moffart, has been sentenced to a 24-year prison term for sexually abusing his daughter over a period of three years. This period of abuse began when the victim was just 12 years old, adding to the repugnant nature of the crime.

A Gruesome Tale of Abuse

This case, which has shaken the community to its core, saw Moffart routinely demand sex from his daughter in exchange for money. If the young girl refused, Moffart would withhold money required for her school, thereby manipulating her into submission. The court, in its ruling, emphatically described Moffart’s actions as ‘cruel and gruesome’.

The Path to Justice

The path to justice began when the victim courageously informed her teacher about the ongoing abuse. This led to the involvement of the Madina Social Welfare, and subsequently, the police. Moffart was apprehended and charged with incest, to which he pleaded guilty. The conviction and subsequent sentencing of Moffart serve as a stark reminder of the judiciary’s stance on sexual crimes, particularly those involving minors or family members.

An Emphasis on Rehabilitation

In addition to the 24-year sentence, the court has ordered that the victim be given psychological medical care. This order reflects a recognition of the brutal impact of such crimes on the victims’ mental health and an emphasis on their rehabilitation. Moffart will now serve his sentence under the regulations of the criminal justice system, the severity of which is intended to serve as a deterrent to similar future crimes.

0
Courts & Law Crime
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
7 mins ago
Donald Trump Barred from Speaking in Civil Fraud Case Closing Arguments
In a significant ruling, Judge Arthur Engoron has denied former President Donald Trump the right to speak during the closing arguments of his civil fraud case. The decision was precipitated by Trump’s non-compliance with certain conditions specified by the judge. These stipulations mandated Trump’s discourse to be strictly evidentiary, devoid of extraneous commentary, campaign speeches,
Donald Trump Barred from Speaking in Civil Fraud Case Closing Arguments
Supreme Court Frowns at Alleged Violation of Orders in Gujarat Businessman's Case
44 mins ago
Supreme Court Frowns at Alleged Violation of Orders in Gujarat Businessman's Case
Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million
44 mins ago
Former Boston Police Officer Settles Sexism Lawsuit for $2.4 Million
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
21 mins ago
Kenya's Majority Leader Defends Parliament's Decision to Proceed with Public Hearings
Murder Victim's Family Distressed Over Alleged Killer's Support in Justice System
24 mins ago
Murder Victim's Family Distressed Over Alleged Killer's Support in Justice System
Barbados Murder Mystery: Two Men Charged for Murder and Arson
42 mins ago
Barbados Murder Mystery: Two Men Charged for Murder and Arson
Latest Headlines
World News
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
3 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
3 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
4 mins
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
5 mins
Nguyen Tuan Hai: Vietnamese Footballer Lauded by Arabic Sports Newspaper
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
5 mins
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique
8 mins
Leeds General Infirmary Pioneers Novel Heart Valve Surgery Technique
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
8 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
8 mins
UK Foreign Minister Questions Israel's Actions in Gaza: A Breach of International Law?
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
11 mins
Ghana's Black Princesses Set for Pivotal Match in FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Qualifiers
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
9 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app