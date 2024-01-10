Man Sentenced to 24 Years for Sexually Abusing Daughter: A Stance Against Incest

In a landmark ruling, a 53-year-old man, identified as Adotey Kpakpo Moffart, has been sentenced to a 24-year prison term for sexually abusing his daughter over a period of three years. This period of abuse began when the victim was just 12 years old, adding to the repugnant nature of the crime.

A Gruesome Tale of Abuse

This case, which has shaken the community to its core, saw Moffart routinely demand sex from his daughter in exchange for money. If the young girl refused, Moffart would withhold money required for her school, thereby manipulating her into submission. The court, in its ruling, emphatically described Moffart’s actions as ‘cruel and gruesome’.

The Path to Justice

The path to justice began when the victim courageously informed her teacher about the ongoing abuse. This led to the involvement of the Madina Social Welfare, and subsequently, the police. Moffart was apprehended and charged with incest, to which he pleaded guilty. The conviction and subsequent sentencing of Moffart serve as a stark reminder of the judiciary’s stance on sexual crimes, particularly those involving minors or family members.

An Emphasis on Rehabilitation

In addition to the 24-year sentence, the court has ordered that the victim be given psychological medical care. This order reflects a recognition of the brutal impact of such crimes on the victims’ mental health and an emphasis on their rehabilitation. Moffart will now serve his sentence under the regulations of the criminal justice system, the severity of which is intended to serve as a deterrent to similar future crimes.