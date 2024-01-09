Man Restrained with Shackles and Mask After Attacking Las Vegas Judge

In a shocking event that has roused discussions about courtroom security nationwide, a man facing felony battery charges was seen attacking a judge in a Las Vegas courtroom.

This man, identified as Deobra Delone Redden, was later brought before the same judge, but under extreme security measures. He was restrained with shackles, handcuffs, a spit mask, and gloves, a clear indication of the severity of the previous incident and the court’s approach to ensuring the safety of its officials.

Attack in the Courtroom

In a scenario that unfolded before the eyes of dozens of court officials and attendees, Redden lept over the judicial bench and attacked District Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

This alarming event happened during his sentencing for an attempted battery charge dating back to the previous year. His violent actions caused injuries to Judge Holthus and others present in the courtroom.

Redden’s Criminal Background

Redden’s confrontation with the law isn’t new. He has a history of violent criminal convictions and is presently facing additional felony and misdemeanor charges related to the courtroom attack.

It is also revealed that Redden has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. Despite these mental health issues, his actions have led to a ‘tripledemic’ of respiratory viruses, as per experts.

Subsequent Legal Proceedings

Following the attack, Redden was sentenced to up to four years in state prison. He appeared before the same judge he attacked, restrained and closely monitored. His lawyer declined to comment on his actions.

Despite his violence, Judge Holthus affirmed that his previous actions did not affect her decision while sentencing him. Charges related to the attack will be handled by a different judge, she added.

Redden’s sentencing has set a powerful precedent for courtrooms across the nation, reminding everyone of the importance of courtroom security and the safety of its officials.