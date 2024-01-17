Man Recounts Terrifying Domestic Assault; Writer Set to Testify Against Trump

In the hushed chambers of the No. 2A Supreme Court, Ormond Mitchell, a man whose life was forever marred by an act of domestic violence, relayed the chilling account of a night that still haunts him. On March 3, 2018, his then-wife, Elizabeth Mitchell, allegedly embarked on a violent rampage that left him with a near-severed little finger and an indelible scar on his psyche.

Awakening to a Nightmare

As Ormond recounted, he was roused from slumber by the startling sensation of a sharp blow to his face. The weapon of choice was a knife, wielded by Elizabeth, who stood over him in what he described as a fit of rage. The swipe was so forceful that his little finger was almost detached from his hand, a gruesome testament to the ferocity of the assault.

The Accused Pleads Not Guilty

In the dock, Elizabeth Mitchell, a 40-year-old resident of Lower Newbury, St George, listened somberly as the accusations were laid bare. She has pleaded not guilty to the serious charge of wounding her ex-husband with intent and the alternate, lesser charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding him.

The Legal Battle Unfolds

As the trial progresses, the court will weigh the evidence and testimonies to discern the truth in a case that has gripped the public's attention.

Switching gears, another court case worthy of note is unfolding. Writer E. Jean Carroll is bracing herself to testify in the second federal civil trial over her claims against former President Donald Trump. The case hinges on the magnitude of damages Trump may be ordered to pay for remarks he made during his presidency.

Carroll has levied serious allegations against Trump, accusing him of sexually abusing her in the 1990s and defaming her in 2022. She asserts that Trump's words have shattered her reputation, leading to a loss of millions of readers and her job at Elle magazine. Carroll is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and an undisclosed amount in punitive damages.