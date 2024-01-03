en English
Courts & Law

Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For ‘Triple Talaq’ in Landmark Ruling

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:48 pm EST
Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For ‘Triple Talaq’ in Landmark Ruling

In a landmark ruling in Ahmedabad, a Mehsana court sentenced a man, Zakir Hussain Shah Fakir, to two years of rigorous imprisonment for invoking the antiquated practice of instant divorce, or ‘triple talaq’, on his wife. The judgment came down on Tuesday, delivered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sunil L Mahta.

The Conviction

Zakir Hussain Shah Fakir was found guilty under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charge was not taken lightly, with the court refusing leniency. Despite pleas, the judge stated that probation benefits cannot be extended to individuals involved in such practices.

‘Triple Talaq’ and the Law

The ‘triple talaq’ is a practice that has been a matter of intense debate within the Muslim community in India, and globally. The 2019 law was passed to safeguard the rights of Muslim women, prohibiting the hasty and often unconsidered action of instant divorce.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling marks a significant step in the enforcement of the 2019 law. It sends a strong message to society, indicating that such practices will no longer be tolerated, and that individuals engaging in them will face severe penalties. The judgment serves as a precedent, demonstrating that the law is not just a piece of legislation, but an active instrument of justice.

Courts & Law India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

