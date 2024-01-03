Man in Ahmedabad Sentenced For ‘Triple Talaq’ in Landmark Ruling

In a landmark ruling in Ahmedabad, a Mehsana court sentenced a man, Zakir Hussain Shah Fakir, to two years of rigorous imprisonment for invoking the antiquated practice of instant divorce, or ‘triple talaq’, on his wife. The judgment came down on Tuesday, delivered by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sunil L Mahta.

The Conviction

Zakir Hussain Shah Fakir was found guilty under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, and pertinent sections of the Indian Penal Code. The charge was not taken lightly, with the court refusing leniency. Despite pleas, the judge stated that probation benefits cannot be extended to individuals involved in such practices.

‘Triple Talaq’ and the Law

The ‘triple talaq’ is a practice that has been a matter of intense debate within the Muslim community in India, and globally. The 2019 law was passed to safeguard the rights of Muslim women, prohibiting the hasty and often unconsidered action of instant divorce.

Implications of the Ruling

This ruling marks a significant step in the enforcement of the 2019 law. It sends a strong message to society, indicating that such practices will no longer be tolerated, and that individuals engaging in them will face severe penalties. The judgment serves as a precedent, demonstrating that the law is not just a piece of legislation, but an active instrument of justice.