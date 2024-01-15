en English
Courts & Law

Man Fined for Assaulting Police Officer in Glasgow

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Man Fined for Assaulting Police Officer in Glasgow

In a recent incident that stirred the tranquility of Penilee, Glasgow, a man named James Maclinden was held accountable for his violent confrontation with a police officer. The 46-year-old faced the law at the Glasgow Sheriff Court for resisting arrest and assaulting an officer by headbutting him.

Resisting Arrest and Assault

The incident unfolded on the night of January 20, 2023. Responding to a situation at Maclinden’s residence, the police found themselves in an unexpected skirmish. In a sudden move, Maclinden threw his head back, striking an officer in the process. Despite the ensuing scuffle, he did not require medical attention after being subdued and brought to the ground.

Court Proceedings and Consequences

Following his arrest, Maclinden was brought before the Glasgow Sheriff Court, where he pleaded guilty to his charges. During the proceedings, Sheriff Allan McKay addressed him, remarking on his fortunate financial position.

As a consequence of his actions and subsequent guilty plea, Maclinden was slapped with a fine of £450. In addition, he was mandated to pay £500 in compensation to the officer he had assaulted. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officials.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

