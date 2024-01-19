Man Charged with Robbery and Meat Theft in Sittingbourne

On December 16, a chilling encounter unfolded on the bustling High Street of Sittingbourne. An unsuspecting man found himself the target of a suspected robber, an occurrence that would later lead to the arrest of 40-year-old Max Martin. The incident was marked by threats and the victim surrendering a sum of money under duress. Later that day, a similar thread of criminal activity continued at the Co-op store on Gadby Road, where meat worth over £40 was stolen.

A String of Crimes

In a day marred by criminal activity, the High Street mugging was not an isolated event. The Co-op store on Gadby Road fell victim to theft, with meat products valued at more than £40 disappearing from the shelves. While seemingly unrelated at first, these two incidents would soon be linked back to the same suspect.

The subsequent Thursday brought a breakthrough in the case, as a resident of The Meadows in Sittingbourne, Max Martin, was arrested. Martin was apprehended by constables from the local community safety unit, marking a significant triumph for community policing efforts. Following his arrest, the 40-year-old was charged with the crimes of robbery and meat theft.