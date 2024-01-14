Malta’s Court of Appeal Overturns Drink Driving Conviction citing Police Procedural Error

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeal in Malta has overturned a sentence against Hilary Clare Pinfold, accused of drink driving, citing a procedural error by the police. The appellant had initially faced conviction from the Court of Magistrates in Gozo, hit with a hefty fine of 2,500 and her driving license suspended for half a year. In a turn of events where the law itself became a pivotal character, the case has now taken a dramatic twist, underscoring the importance of procedural accuracy and respect for legal rights.

The Police Misstep

In the case of Hilary Clare Pinfold, the police, driven by suspicion of her driving under the influence, had stopped her, proceeding to inform her about the breathalyzer test and her legal counsel rights. However, they were found to have faltered in their duty by not adequately advising her of her rights as explicitly stated in sections 355AU and 355AUA of the Criminal Code, Chapter 9 of the Laws of Malta. These sections of the law emphasize that a suspect must be informed of their right to legal assistance timely and effectively for a robust defense.

The Legal Provisions

The sections further dictate that the suspect should be informed of the specific offense before any questioning begins and maintain the right to private communication with a lawyer. The Court of Appeal ruled that Pinfold had not been sufficiently informed of these rights. Particularly, the court spotlighted the failure to inform her of the offense under investigation and her right to lawyer assistance during the breathalyzer test.

Implications of the Ruling

The court also pointed out the police’s non-compliance with the procedure for recording a suspect’s refusal to be assisted by a lawyer, which should be carried out in writing with the presence of two witnesses. This procedural lapse, the court held, rendered the statements and tests carried out inadmissible. The ripple effect of this decision led to Pinfold’s acquittal, underlining the importance of meticulous adherence to legal provisions and the consequences of their oversight. The case serves as a critical reminder that the law’s labyrinthine details have the power to tip the scales of justice.