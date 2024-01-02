Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments

A directive requiring Malaysian judges to provide written grounds of judgment within eight weeks of filing a notice of appeal is sparking discussion within the nation’s legal community. This conversation gains relevance after a High Court judge failed to provide written reasons for acquitting MP Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Zizie Izette Samad of corruption charges, causing a delay in the Court of Appeal hearing.

Lawyers Voice Support for the Directive

Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali has come forward in support of the directive, emphasizing that it ensures that judgments accurately capture the facts and findings of a case while they are still fresh in the judge’s mind. He believes that any delay in the delivery of the decision could affect the outcome of the case, potentially prejudicing the accused or the prosecution. Ali further asserts that this practice should extend to judges hearing appeals.

A Call for Immediate Grounds of Judgment

Another lawyer, KA Ramu, has proposed a more immediate approach. In his view, judges should provide full grounds of judgment as soon as the decision is pronounced. He cites the corruption case against Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, as an example. In this instance, the judge delivered the written judgment on the day the decision was announced, a practice that Ramu considers optimal.

Implications for the Appellate Courts

Timely delivery of judgments not only ensures a fair trial but also strengthens the integrity of appellate courts. When judgments are delivered promptly and comprehensively, appellate courts are less likely to overturn a verdict unless clear errors are apparent. This practice reinforces the credibility of the judiciary and instills greater confidence in the system among citizens.