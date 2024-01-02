en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Malaysian Lawyers Discuss Importance of Timely Written Judgments

A directive requiring Malaysian judges to provide written grounds of judgment within eight weeks of filing a notice of appeal is sparking discussion within the nation’s legal community. This conversation gains relevance after a High Court judge failed to provide written reasons for acquitting MP Bung Moktar Radin and his wife Zizie Izette Samad of corruption charges, causing a delay in the Court of Appeal hearing.

Lawyers Voice Support for the Directive

Lawyer Rafique Rashid Ali has come forward in support of the directive, emphasizing that it ensures that judgments accurately capture the facts and findings of a case while they are still fresh in the judge’s mind. He believes that any delay in the delivery of the decision could affect the outcome of the case, potentially prejudicing the accused or the prosecution. Ali further asserts that this practice should extend to judges hearing appeals.

A Call for Immediate Grounds of Judgment

Another lawyer, KA Ramu, has proposed a more immediate approach. In his view, judges should provide full grounds of judgment as soon as the decision is pronounced. He cites the corruption case against Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, as an example. In this instance, the judge delivered the written judgment on the day the decision was announced, a practice that Ramu considers optimal.

Implications for the Appellate Courts

Timely delivery of judgments not only ensures a fair trial but also strengthens the integrity of appellate courts. When judgments are delivered promptly and comprehensively, appellate courts are less likely to overturn a verdict unless clear errors are apparent. This practice reinforces the credibility of the judiciary and instills greater confidence in the system among citizens.

0
Courts & Law Judicial Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications

By Hadeel Hashem

Montana Grapples with Surge in Human Trafficking: Attorney General Takes Action

By Shivani Chauhan

Controversy Leads to Withdrawal of Jason Schofield's Nomination for Troy City Clerk

By Olalekan Adigun

Eastlawn Elementary School Principal Faces Charges for Alleged Sex Offense

By BNN Correspondents

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act ...
@Asia · 7 mins
Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act ...
heart comment 0
High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served

By Dil Bar Irshad

High Court Rules in Favor of SKIMS Contractual Employees: Justice Served
Retired Teacher’s Defamation Lawsuit Against School Board Continues Amid Appeals

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Retired Teacher's Defamation Lawsuit Against School Board Continues Amid Appeals
Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect

By Quadri Adejumo

Lexington Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehending Murder Suspect
Baltimore Police Apprehend Teenagers in Carjacking Case, Sparking Debates on Juvenile Justice Reforms

By Justice Nwafor

Baltimore Police Apprehend Teenagers in Carjacking Case, Sparking Debates on Juvenile Justice Reforms
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
24 seconds
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
28 seconds
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
59 seconds
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
1 min
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
1 min
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
1 min
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
2 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
2 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
2 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
57 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app