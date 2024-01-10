Malaysian Court of Appeal Nullifies Unilateral Child Conversion to Islam

In a landmark judgement that underscores the primacy of parental rights and children’s welfare, the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya, Malaysia, has revamped the religious landscape of the nation. The court unanimously nullified the unilateral conversion of three Hindu children to Islam by their father, reinforcing the need for both parents’ consent in matters of their children’s religious conversion.

The Verdict and the Precedent

In an assertion of the paramountcy of parental rights and constitutional law, the court’s decision favored Loh Siew Hong, the Hindu mother of the three children. The ruling was based on the precedent set by the Federal Court in the case of M. Indira Gandhi, another unilateral conversion case that had shaken the nation’s legal and religious fabric.

The Panel’s Stand

Presiding judge, Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, alongside fellow panel members Datuk Hashim Hamzah and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli, made an unequivocal stand. They declared a Perlis state law that permitted the conversion of minors to Islam with the consent of only one parent as unconstitutional. This decision sends a strong message about the importance of the sanctity of parental rights and the protection of children’s interests.

Context and Implications

The details of the case are as troubling as they are illuminating. The children were converted to Islam by their father, who had converted to Islam himself, without the knowledge or consent of their Hindu mother. The duration of their separation from their mother and the legal battles she had to wage to challenge the conversion underscore the systemic flaws and societal challenges that this case has brought to the fore. The decision is a beacon of hope for those caught in the labyrinthine tangle of religious and legal disputes.

The Court of Appeal’s decision not only reinforces the supremacy of the Federal Court’s stance on the issue but also sets a precedent for future cases involving unilateral child conversion. It underscores the importance of parental consent and the need to safeguard a child’s right to religious freedom.