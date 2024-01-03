en English
Courts & Law

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Swatted Following Controversial Ballot Decision

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 pm EST
In a significant development, Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows became the target of a swatting incident following her decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot. The decision, which lacked legislative support, has led to Bellows and her team receiving numerous violent threats, and her private details, such as home address and personal cell phone number, being shared online.

Swatting Incident at Bellows’ Residence

The swatting incident occurred after an unknown man falsely reported a break-in at Bellows’ home, prompting a hefty police response. However, upon investigation, state troopers found no signs of intrusion. The incident happened just a day after Bellows barred Trump from the state’s ballot, drawing criticism from Republicans nationwide.

Escalating Threats and Security Concerns

Ever since her decision, Bellows’ has been the recipient of escalating threats. The swatting incident, a dangerous prank intended to draw a large police presence to an innocent person’s home, has been on the rise, targeting high-profile politicians. Other victims include Sen. Rick Scott, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Some of these calls have resulted in fatal outcomes, including shootings and heart attacks.

Political Fallout and Trump’s Appeal

Following the disqualification, the Trump campaign filed an appeal to overturn the decision, while the ruling is on hold pending court proceedings. Amidst the controversy, Bellows has maintained that her decision was based on the Constitution and law, not partisanship. Republican leaders have condemned the threats and the swatting incident, urging individuals to participate in the democratic process instead of resorting to violence and intimidation.

Courts & Law Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

