Mahoning County Judge Pleads Guilty in Hit-and-Run Case, Victim’s Family Considers Civil Suit

In a striking turn of events, R. Scott Krichbaum, a respected Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge, has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors associated with a hit-and-run incident. The incident, which unfolded on November 16 in Beaver, had Krichbaum at the wheel of his SUV, crashing into 19-year-old Cameron J. Wyant of Boardman, who was then thrown into a ditch. Krichbaum subsequently left the scene without assisting the victim or reporting the accident.

Legal Proceedings and Potential Civil Suit

The sentencing in Mahoning County Court in Canfield was presided over by visiting Judge David E. Stucki. Krichbaum was fined $400 and charged $100 in court costs. Despite the plea, the aftermath of the incident is far from settled. The victim’s family, in consultation with special prosecutor Andrew Rogalski, is considering filing a civil lawsuit for potential compensatory damages.

Victim’s Family Expresses Disappointment

The victim’s father, John Wyant, conveyed in court the severity of the incident and the ongoing issues his son is grappling with as a result of the crash. The physical and emotional toll of the incident on the young victim is substantial, adding to the family’s distress.

Judge Acknowledges Responsibility

Krichbaum’s attorney, Ronald Yarwood, affirmed that the judge acknowledges full responsibility for the incident. Krichbaum, a Republican, has been serving as a judge since 1990 and is nearing the state’s mandatory retirement age for judges. The incident and subsequent legal proceedings have cast a shadow on his otherwise distinguished career in law.