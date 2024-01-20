Madras High Court to Hear PIL on JIPMER Closure Amid Temple Celebrations

The Madras High Court, in an unprecedented move, has scheduled a special sitting on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The decision comes in response to an urgent public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the closure of the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry for half a day. This halt of operations is in observance of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha (temple consecration) in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, planned for the following day, Monday, January 22, 2024.

Unusual Weekend Hearing

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy is set to hear the PIL at 10:30 am. The urgency of this hearing is a direct result of JIPMER's recent announcement, made on Friday, January 19, 2024, about the half-day closure.

Origin of the Closure

The decision to close the institution follows an Office Memorandum from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The memorandum declared a half-day holiday for all central government offices and institutions, ostensibly to allow employees to participate in the nationwide celebrations. Despite this closure, JIPMER has stated that emergency services will continue to operate without interruption.

Questioning the Decision

The PIL petitioner has raised concerns about the rationale behind the partial shutdown of a premier medical institution. The petitioner suggests that the closure could impact the provision of healthcare services, a matter of significant public importance. This Sunday hearing will likely bring these concerns to the fore, as the High Court examines the potential implications of such a decision.