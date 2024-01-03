Madras High Court Seeks Detailed Report on Periyar University VC’s Interim Bail

The Madras High Court has called for a comprehensive report from the judicial magistrate concerning the interim bail granted to R Jagannathan, Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University. The directive for the report was issued by Justice P Dhanabal after hearing an appeal from the Salem police, who are seeking to overturn the interim bail. The police contend that the magistrate’s refusal to remand Jagannathan was a mistake.

Allegations against Jagannathan

R Jagannathan was arrested on accusations of abusing his position to establish a company and for alleged caste-based mistreatment of complainants. The charges against him span various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Salem police arrested Jagannathan based on these complaints, which claimed he had set up Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship Research (PUTER) Foundation, his own company, under the guise of his official position.

Political Party PMK makes a move

In a separate development, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) party has demanded the immediate suspension of Jagannathan and has urged the government to establish an oversight committee for the university. PMK founder Dr. S Ramadoss drew parallels between the current situation and similar arrests of former vice-chancellors at Anna University and Bharathiar University. He also called for the arrest of Periyar University’s acting registrar, K Thangavel.

Awaiting the report

The judicial magistrate has been instructed to submit the report by January 12, with respondents duly informed. The High Court emphasised the gravity of the offences and the importance of personal liberty in its decision to require a report before making a final decision. The respondents have been notified, and the case has been adjourned until the report is submitted. The situation underscores the urgency and seriousness with which the judiciary treats allegations of this nature.