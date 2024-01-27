Madras High Court Orders Inspection of Highway Encroachments in Virudhunagar

In a recent directive, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has mandated local authorities in Virudhunagar district to conduct an inspection and subsequently report on encroachments lining a segment of the Madurai-Kollam national highway (NH-208) situated in Rajapalayam town. This arises as an outcome to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) lodged by NS Ramaraj in the year 2016, shedding light on the issue of obstructions occurring on the highway stretch commencing from Janakiram Mill Bridge and ending at the Rajapalayam Parasakthi Sahayam bus depot. These encroachments have resulted in noteworthy traffic congestion, disrupting the normal flow of vehicles and causing an inconvenience to daily commuters.

Road Safety Concerns Amplify

Alongside the issue of traffic congestion, the petitioner has also voiced concerns about road safety. He recalls an incident where an electric pole had collapsed on the road, posing as a potential threat to commuters. Such incidents highlight the immediate need for a thorough inspection and the subsequent removal of encroachments, to ensure the safety of those who travel on this stretch of the highway.

Court Orders Inspection and Report

In response to the PIL, the court has instructed authorities to conduct a detailed inspection of National Highway 208. The court's order seeks a comprehensive investigation into these encroachments and mandates the relocation of electricity poles, transformers, and electric lines to the periphery of the highway. This move is expected to ensure the safety of commuters and promote a smoother traffic flow. The court has requested a detailed status report from the authorities and has scheduled a hearing in two weeks to discuss the findings and future course of action.

Highway Encroachments: A Persistent Problem

Highway encroachments have been a persisting problem in various parts of the country, causing traffic congestion and safety concerns. The court's directive to inspect and remove encroachments along NH-208 is a significant step towards addressing this problem. It underscores the importance of maintaining the integrity of the highways for safe and efficient transport. The follow-up on this issue by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court also signifies the judiciary's commitment towards upholding public interest and ensuring the safety and convenience of the common man.