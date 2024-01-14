en English
Courts & Law

Madras High Court Allows Four-Week Extension for TNFRS Firemen Promotions

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:42 pm EST
Madras High Court Allows Four-Week Extension for TNFRS Firemen Promotions

The Madras High Court has granted the Tamil Nadu government a four-week extension to process the promotions of leading firemen to the position of station fire officer in the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS). This resolution was issued in response to contempt of court petitions filed by leading firemen Elangovan and Subbiah. They accused the government of violating a previous court order dated August 17, 2023.

Alleged Contempt of Court

The firemen claimed that despite the seniority list being published on October 27, 2023, the promotion orders were not issued. They considered this inaction a willful disobedience of the court’s order. The petitioners have specifically sought legal action against the home secretary and director of TNFRS for their failure to execute the promotions.

State’s Response

Representing the state was the Additional Advocate General S Silambanan, who requested the four-week extension. He assured the bench, comprising Justices R Suresh Kumar and K Kumaresh Babu, that the government would make a decision on the implementation of the court’s orders within this time frame.

Implications and Expectations

This situation has brought the spotlight on the administrative processes within TNFRS and the state government. It underlines the importance of the court’s role in ensuring that due processes are followed and justice is served. As the four-week period commences, all eyes will be on the Tamil Nadu government, waiting to see if they will adhere to the court’s order and ensure the rightful promotions within TNFRS.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

