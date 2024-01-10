Madras High Court Advocates for Transgender Reservations in Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court has urged the Tamil Nadu government to contemplate a 1% horizontal reservation for transgender individuals in public sector education and employment. The court’s request came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) instigated by transgender activist Grace Banu Ganeshan.

A Complex Reservation Policy

The court acknowledged the intricacy of the state’s existing reservation policy for the transgender community, suggesting a potential shift towards more inclusive policies. The first bench of the court, consisting of Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, provided the Advocate General R. Shanmughasundaram until March 4, 2024, to gather comprehensive information on the subject.

Karnataka Sets a Precedent

The court also highlighted that Karnataka, another state in India, has already implemented a policy of 1% horizontal reservation for transgender persons across all categories. The bench advocated for Tamil Nadu to consider a similar approach, setting a precedent for other states to follow.

Steps Towards Inclusivity

The court’s recognition of this issue indicates a potential step towards more inclusive policies for the transgender community in the region. This decision could serve as a beacon of hope for the transgender community in their ongoing struggle for equal rights and opportunities.