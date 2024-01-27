Madras High Court Advocates for Child-Friendly Interview Rooms in Prisons

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has issued a momentous directive to the state home department of Tamil Nadu, urging them to probe the prospects of establishing child-friendly interview rooms in central and special prisons for women. The move is designed to enable smoother interactions between children and their incarcerated parents, a step towards mitigating the negative impacts of parental incarceration on the psychological and physical health of children.

Responding to Public Interest Litigation

The court's decision came in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed back in 2016 by KR Raja of Madurai. Raja contended that children with parents in prison are significantly more susceptible to a host of health issues, and possibly even more prone to develop criminal behavior themselves. This PIL underscored the need for a supportive environment for these children, emphasizing the consequences of parental imprisonment.

The Role of Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar

Justices D Krishnakumar and R Vijayakumar presided over the case, lending their support to the argument. They acknowledged the need for a nurturing environment for these children, noting the potential risks they face due to their parents' incarceration. The court has adjourned the hearing in the case for the next two weeks.

Advocating for Child-Friendly Facilities

The petitioner stressed on the importance of creating child-friendly facilities in prisons. These include the provision of toys for the children and non-uniformed staff members, aimed at enhancing the quality of the children’s visits and fortifying parent-child relationships. The court has directed the State to file a feasibility report on this issue, reiterating the significance of supporting children during these challenging times.