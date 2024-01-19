LSU Rape Case: Casen Carver Indicted on Video Voyeurism Charge

In a chilling turn of events, Casen Carver, a 19-year-old accused in the high-profile Louisiana State University (LSU) rape case, has been indicted on a third criminal charge, video voyeurism. This new charge is linked to the alleged rape of LSU sophomore Madison Brooks, who tragically lost her life in January 2023, following the incident.

Carver's Incriminating Video

Already facing first and third-degree rape charges, Carver is alleged to have recorded a video where he predicted the rape of Brooks. This video, reportedly recorded in the car where the alleged rape occurred, has become a critical piece of evidence in this case. According to Kerry Miller, the attorney representing the Brooks family, despite an obstruction, the video offers a partial view of another suspect, Kaivon Washington, with Brooks.

A Crime-Ridden Locale

Brooks' alleged rape reportedly took place in Tigerland, an area near the Baton Rouge university campus, notorious for its high crime rate. Following the alleged assault, Brooks was forced out of the suspects' car and met an untimely death, being fatally hit by a car on a busy highway.

Defense and Prosecution Lock Horns

Joe Long, Carver's attorney, has criticized the grand jury process in this case, suggesting that the prosecutor is acting out of panic. He pointed out that Carver was not initially charged with a crime by the police in January. On the other hand, the prosecution has played short clips from the videos after Brooks was forced out of the suspects' car.

Despite the mounting evidence, Carver, alongside three other suspects—Everett Lee, Washington, and Desmond Carter—have pleaded not guilty. The latter two suspects are also facing charges in separate alleged rapes in the area.

The case continues to unfold, shedding light on the grim reality of campus safety and the enduring battle for justice. As we follow its developments, we remember Madison Brooks and the countless others who've fallen victim to such heinous acts.