Louisiana Supreme Court Enforces Two-Year Limitation on Bad Faith Claims Against Insurers

In a landmark ruling, the Louisiana Supreme Court has enforced a two-year limitation on filing lawsuits against insurers for bad faith claims, overriding the general prescriptive period of 10 years. The case in question involved a plaintiff suing the Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, alleging a delay in payment for losses experienced in 2020.

Contractual Clauses Take Precedence

The insurer, Citizens, argued that the policy's clause necessitated any legal action to be initiated within two years of the date of loss. Initially, the trial court sided with the plaintiff, citing a 10-year prescriptive period for contractual breach. However, the Louisiana Supreme Court reversed this decision, emphasizing that the case referenced by the plaintiff did not concern a policy with a contractual limitation on the initiation of lawsuits by the insured.

The Court also noted that the two-year prescriptive period is permissible under Louisiana law, specifically La. R.S. 22:868(B), which stipulates a minimum of a two-year period for the initiation of first-party claims.