Louisiana Chiropractor License Suspended Over Ethical Violations

Dustin Pelloquin, a Louisiana-based chiropractor and proprietor of Pelloquin Chiropractic Wellness Center in Scott, has had his license suspended for a minimum of six months following a thorough investigation into two complaints lodged against him. The Louisiana State Board of Chiropractic Examiners imposed the suspension, which took effect on Monday, after Pelloquin admitted to having sexual relations with patients and lying on his license applications.

Allegations and Admission

One complaint originated from a former patient while the other was from Pelloquin’s ex-wife. The allegations ranged from engaging in sexual activity with patients to lying about a past conviction and his continuing education credentials on his professional license applications. Pelloquin conceded to these violations during his divorce proceedings’ deposition, where he openly confessed to committing adultery, a part of which encompassed sexual conduct with his patients.

Consequences and Remedial Actions

Following the investigation, the state board concluded that Pelloquin had breached ethical standards, indulged in fraudulent behavior, and violated prohibitions against sexual contact with patients. The board mandated Pelloquin to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, which may potentially be followed by individual therapy. He is also required to pass an ethics and boundaries examination, reimburse the board for investigation expenses, and pay a substantial fine.

On the Road to Rehabilitation

In the event of his license being reinstated, Pelloquin will be put on probation for a year, a measure included in the consent agreement. This course of action, ordered by the Louisiana State Board of Chiropractic Examiners, is designed to ensure that Pelloquin is held accountable for his actions, and that appropriate redressal steps are taken to avoid any future misdemeanors of a similar nature.