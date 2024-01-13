en English
Courts & Law

Los Angeles Man Pleads Not Guilty to Triple Murder Charges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
In a chilling turn of events, 35-year-old Samuel Bond Haskell IV stands accused of committing a triple murder, including the alleged killing of his wife and her parents. A resident of Los Angeles, Haskell pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday, setting the stage for a high-stakes legal battle that could result in life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

A Brutal Crime

According to the prosecutors, the victims – Haskell’s wife Mei, 37, her mother Yanxiang Wang, 64, and stepfather Gaoshan Li, 72 – were last seen around November 6. Their dismembered remains, shockingly enough, were later discovered in trash bags dumped in a bin near Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Way in Encino.

Authorities found evidence consistent with dismemberment inside the Haskell family home, alongside traces of blood. Further investigation revealed a security video capturing Haskell moving a large trash bag into a trash bin. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner has deferred declaring the cause of death for Mei Haskell.

The Fallout

In the wake of this horrifying revelation, the Haskells’ three children have been placed into protective custody. Haskell has remained in jail without bail since his arrest in November. His next court appearance is slated for February 16, in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

Legal Proceedings

Charged with three counts of murder, Haskell faces the grim possibility of life imprisonment without parole if convicted. The gravity of the alleged crimes is underscored by the special circumstance of committing multiple murders attached to the charges.

As the case moves into the judicial phase, the legal system will decide the fate of Haskell. The nature of the crimes, the number of victims involved, and the brutal disposal of the bodies all make this a case that will be closely watched by both the media and the public at large.

Courts & Law Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

