Lorry Driver to Face Court Over Unsecured Load Incident

On a typical autumn day in October 2022, the A35 in Lyndhurst, near the former Lyndhurst Park Hotel, turned into a horrifying scene when concrete slabs fell from a westbound lorry, critically injuring a pedestrian. The lorry driver, Salwomir Kotlowski, a 40-year-old resident of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, is accused of driving with an unsecured load. He is scheduled to appear in court in March 2024.

Shocking Incident Leaves Young Woman Critically Injured

The victim of this dreadful accident was a 23-year-old council worker from Totton. She sustained serious injuries when the concrete slabs dropped from the lorry, causing an immediate closure of the road and the dispatch of an air ambulance to the scene. The woman was rushed in a critical condition to the University Hospital Southampton for immediate treatment.

The Legal Proceedings and Adjournments

Kotlowski had previously appeared before Aldershot Magistrates’ Court. However, upon the prosecution’s request, the case was adjourned. The case’s next hearing is set for March 18, where Kotlowski will face the charges levied against him. The incident underlines the grave consequences of driving with unsecured loads and the legal repercussions that follow.

The Lingering Impact

The A35 incident is a grim reminder of the potential dangers on the roads and the responsibility that comes with operating heavy vehicles. It underscores the need for strict adherence to safety regulations to prevent such tragic incidents. As the court date looms, the incident continues to cast a long shadow over the community, reminding everyone of the fragile balance between daily routine and sudden calamity.