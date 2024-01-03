en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines

In a pioneering move to promote lawfulness and reduce the financial burden on citizens, the municipal court in Longview, Texas, has initiated a warrant amnesty program. Effective from January 1 to April 30, 2024, this program provides an unprecedented opportunity for individuals with outstanding warrants to rectify their cases while saving on court fines.

Financial Incentives in the Amnesty Program

The amnesty program has been designed with a thoughtful approach towards the financial constraints of its beneficiaries. During this period of amnesty, the court will waive all warrant fees for those who voluntarily pay at least half of their total amount due and establish a payment plan for the remaining balance. In a further gesture of goodwill, a generous 20% discount on the total fine (excluding court costs) is extended to those who pay their fines in full, thus encouraging the settlement of cases.

Impressive Results from the Previous Year

The Longview amnesty program is not a new initiative. In the previous year, the program demonstrated its efficacy by assisting 239 people in resolving 381 warrants, resulting in sizeable savings on fees. The initiative’s success is evident in these numbers, and the court hopes to replicate or even exceed these results in 2024.

Offering ‘Safe Harbor’ to Citizens

Aside from the financial incentives, the Longview Municipal Court extends ‘safe harbor’ to individuals with active warrants, providing them assistance if they are unable to pay the initial 50% of their balance. This compassionate approach ensures that financial inability doesn’t hamper anyone’s chance at a fresh start. The court has extended an open invitation to anyone interested in the program to visit their location at 302 W. Cotton Street or reach out to them via phone or email.

In conclusion, the Longview Municipal Court’s amnesty program represents a forward-thinking approach to law enforcement and financial management. By providing a pathway for individuals with outstanding warrants to resolve their cases, the court is not only promoting the rule of law but also displaying a nuanced understanding of the financial hurdles that many citizens face.

0
Courts & Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Confrontation

By Justice Nwafor

No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand Jury Decides

By Geeta Pillai

Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under 'Three Strikes' Law

By Geeta Pillai

Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights

By Mazhar Abbas

Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee B ...
@Courts & Law · 5 mins
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee B ...
heart comment 0
China’s MPS Bolsters Law Enforcement with New Management Centers

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's MPS Bolsters Law Enforcement with New Management Centers
Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Dispute Over Public Trails on Dodge Farm

By Salman Khan

Vermont Supreme Court to Hear Dispute Over Public Trails on Dodge Farm
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Allows Absentee Ballots with Minor Errors

By BNN Correspondents

Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Allows Absentee Ballots with Minor Errors
University Student Among Arrested in Violent Robbery in Kenya

By Israel Ojoko

University Student Among Arrested in Violent Robbery in Kenya
Latest Headlines
World News
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
13 seconds
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Departure
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
15 seconds
Sean Kertes Unanimously Re-elected as Chairman of Westmoreland County Commissioners
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
15 seconds
Indiana's Secretary of State Bolsters State Elections with $2 Million Federal Grant
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
18 seconds
Lyra Valkyria Defends NXT Women's Championship in Thrilling Match Against Blair Davenport
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
18 seconds
2024 New Hampshire Legislature Session Begins Amidst Controversy
Ioli Mytilineou: A New Dawn for Greek Equestrian Sport at the Paris Olympics
26 seconds
Ioli Mytilineou: A New Dawn for Greek Equestrian Sport at the Paris Olympics
Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan Avoids Charges Amid Stalking Accusations, Political Challenges Remain
26 seconds
Ohio State Rep. Elliot Forhan Avoids Charges Amid Stalking Accusations, Political Challenges Remain
Michigan State's Resurgence: From NCAA Tournament Bubble to No. 8 Seed
27 seconds
Michigan State's Resurgence: From NCAA Tournament Bubble to No. 8 Seed
Pakistani Cricket Legends Criticize Afridi's Rest, Highlight Importance of Test Cricket
32 seconds
Pakistani Cricket Legends Criticize Afridi's Rest, Highlight Importance of Test Cricket
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
11 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app