Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute

In a disquieting event in Liverpool, sisters Julia and Jessica Shelley faced legal repercussions after attacking a 79-year-old seamstress and her husband over a dispute concerning alterations to Julia’s wedding dress. The confrontation took place on August 10, 2022, at the home of the seamstress in Lydiate, where the Shelley sisters expressed dissatisfaction with the needlework.

Altercation Over a Wedding Dress

During a heated argument that escalated into a physical struggle over a bag of materials, the elderly couple, Maureen and Robert Webb, suffered injuries. Robert Webb, who was living with a disability, required hospital treatment post the incident. Maureen Webb, on the other hand, experienced enduring physical pain and significant psychological distress.

Legal Consequences

Despite Julia Shelley’s denial of the assault and Jessica Shelley’s assertion that she intervened to prevent further escalation, the court dispensed sentences on January 12, 2024. Julia Shelley confessed to actual bodily harm, assault, and theft. She received an 18-month community order, which includes unpaid work and a compensation fee. Jessica Shelley, who pleaded guilty to assault, was fined and instructed to pay costs.

Restraining Orders and Judge’s Remarks

Both sisters also received restraining orders, barring them from making any contact with the Webbs for the next five years. Despite acknowledging their previously good character, the judge stressed the unnecessary and violent nature of the incident, causing unnecessary harm to the elderly couple.